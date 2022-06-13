Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the May 15th total of 588,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other Perimeter Solutions news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $13,840,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,840,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,192,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000.
A number of research firms recently commented on PRM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
