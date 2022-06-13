Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the May 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FENG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,320. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter.

FENG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 175,410 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

