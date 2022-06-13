Pillar Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $31,316.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pillar has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,306.41 or 1.00009209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001879 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.