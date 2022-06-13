Pirate Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $548,030.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $83.02 million and $548,030.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001927 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00286367 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00066227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00061750 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003382 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,854,465 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.