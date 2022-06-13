Polkadot (DOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $7.04 or 0.00031084 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $6.96 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00389303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00536888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

