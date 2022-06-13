PotCoin (POT) One Day Volume Tops $38.00

PotCoin (POT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 57.4% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $731,354.87 and approximately $38.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,719.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.37 or 0.05132417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022736 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00178110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.85 or 0.00581161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.00548519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00060437 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003408 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,601,419 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

