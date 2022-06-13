Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRDSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Prada stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $11.07. 272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553. Prada has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

