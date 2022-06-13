Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $94.10

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.10 and last traded at $95.54, with a volume of 42137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.39.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.62.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

