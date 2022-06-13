PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $15.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

