Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.10

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, lowered Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

