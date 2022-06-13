Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Declares $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Storage to earn $16.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Public Storage stock opened at $307.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $290.41 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Public Storage by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.75.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

