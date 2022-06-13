Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Declares $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Storage to earn $16.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.
Public Storage stock opened at $307.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $290.41 and a 12-month high of $421.76.
In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Public Storage by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.75.
About Public Storage (Get Rating)
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.