PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTCHF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.21. 47,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $5.33.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

