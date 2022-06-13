PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PTCHF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.21. 47,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $5.33.
PureTech Health Company Profile
