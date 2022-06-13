Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, an increase of 131.2% from the May 15th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $2.91 on Monday. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pyxis Tankers (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.