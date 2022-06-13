Quark Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $978,208.88 and approximately $117,260.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quark has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,020,178 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.