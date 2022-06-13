Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,374,000 after acquiring an additional 578,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,975,000 after purchasing an additional 350,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,896,000 after purchasing an additional 258,712 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,466,000 after purchasing an additional 197,774 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 289,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 171,014 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $131.25 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average of $143.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

