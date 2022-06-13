Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

