Radio Caca (RACA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.75 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00389303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00536888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.