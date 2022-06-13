Ran Roland Kohen Buys 5,000 Shares of SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) Chairman Ran Roland Kohen purchased 5,000 shares of SQL Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $10,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $32,252.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ran Roland Kohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Ran Roland Kohen acquired 5,000 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Ran Roland Kohen acquired 5,000 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00.

SQL Technologies stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90. SQL Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYX. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SQL Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SQL Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About SQL Technologies

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

