Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $45.29. 41 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $917.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.