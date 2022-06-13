Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Truist Financial (TFC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC):

6/7/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $74.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2022 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $62.00.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. 15,681,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,303,424. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 228,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

