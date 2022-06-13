Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Truist Financial (TFC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC):
- 6/7/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $74.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/17/2022 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/20/2022 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $62.00.
Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. 15,681,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,303,424. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.
In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 228,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
