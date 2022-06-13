Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 13th (AGM, AMBA, AMCX, BBAR, BC, BGS, BLBD, BMA, CHS, FDX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 13th:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.