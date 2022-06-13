Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 13th (AGM, AMBA, AMCX, BBAR, BC, BGS, BLBD, BMA, CHS, FDX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 13th:
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
