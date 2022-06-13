Reviewing Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) & Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coeur Mining and Franklin Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $832.83 million 1.37 -$31.32 million ($0.09) -45.00 Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franklin Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -3.13% -3.41% -1.66% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coeur Mining and Franklin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 2 3 0 2.60 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus target price of $6.30, indicating a potential upside of 55.56%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Mining beats Coeur Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. In addition, the company owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. Further, it markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013.Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Franklin Mining (Get Rating)

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

