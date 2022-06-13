Reviewing Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sino Land has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sino Land and American Campus Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 1 1 1 0 2.00 American Campus Communities 0 5 1 0 2.17

American Campus Communities has a consensus price target of $61.59, suggesting a potential downside of 4.90%. Given American Campus Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than Sino Land.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Land and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A American Campus Communities 6.00% 1.81% 0.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sino Land and American Campus Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $316.08 million 35.21 $1.24 billion N/A N/A American Campus Communities $942.41 million 9.59 $35.49 million $0.40 161.93

Sino Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Campus Communities.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats Sino Land on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Land (Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2021, the company had a land bank of approximately 20.8 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds.

