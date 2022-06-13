Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Short Interest Update

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. 139,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,556. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,732,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $2,653,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 16.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 67,161 shares in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

