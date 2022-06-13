Robust Token (RBT) Price Down 19.9% This Week

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for $5.52 or 0.00023210 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Robust Token has a market cap of $131,858.68 and $659.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

