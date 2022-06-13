SAFE2 Hits Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00383067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00542587 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

