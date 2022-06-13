Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,939 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1,615.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $393.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.52. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.64.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

