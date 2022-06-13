Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SGMO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $551.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Markels purchased 6,784 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $25,032.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.