Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.90-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.43 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.86.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $89.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.