Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Lifted by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRE opened at $154.66 on Monday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.48%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.