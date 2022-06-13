Sentinel Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.63 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $27.02 million and $2.63 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00019698 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011346 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003966 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

