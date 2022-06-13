Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,964,000 after buying an additional 242,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,103,875 shares of company stock worth $331,982,640. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $297.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $324.08. The firm has a market cap of $282.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

