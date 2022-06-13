Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $280,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $253.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.
ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.
In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
