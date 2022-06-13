Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $280,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $253.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

