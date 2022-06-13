Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Takes $219,000 Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
GMAB stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.
About Genmab A/S (Get Rating)
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
