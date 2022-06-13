Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Takes $219,000 Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.43.

About Genmab A/S (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.