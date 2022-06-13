SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SFL has a dividend payout ratio of 85.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect SFL to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. SFL has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.71 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SFL will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SFL by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SFL by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

