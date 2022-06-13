Short Interest in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Drops By 79.6%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.81. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 392,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

