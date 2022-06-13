Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Expands By 128.0%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,913 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRIVW opened at $0.30 on Monday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

