Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Decreases By 63.9%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MUC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. 564,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,493. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.