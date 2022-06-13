Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rises By 139.4%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares in the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. On average, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

