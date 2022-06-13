Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Expands By 155.6%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFBK remained flat at $$20.71 during trading hours on Monday. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.71. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 28.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

