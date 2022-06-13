Short Interest in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Expands By 162.2%

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a growth of 162.2% from the May 15th total of 63,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 567,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CRHC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.93. 340,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,198. Cohn Robbins has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHC. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohn Robbins by 2,028.0% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,160,158 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,965 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 257.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,111,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 356,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 268,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

