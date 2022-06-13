Short Interest in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Rises By 120.5%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, an increase of 120.5% from the May 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DMLP stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,017. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.08. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 68.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.754 dividend. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 125.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

