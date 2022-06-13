Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Drops By 61.3%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the May 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 153,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,547. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 491,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.