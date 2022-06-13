Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Drops By 61.3%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the May 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 153,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,547. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
