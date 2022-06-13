Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Increases By 151.0%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 151.0% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153,254 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 236,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 145,142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,276,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

