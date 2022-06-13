Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declines By 66.7%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.61. 1,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

