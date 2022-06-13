Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Declines By 54.9%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the May 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.62) to €4.10 ($4.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €5.20 ($5.59) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

Shares of TEF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,075. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $21,435,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 1,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,843,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 1,722,361 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,469,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 1,072,528 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

