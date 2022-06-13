Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declines By 53.0%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the May 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 197,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,157. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $9.22.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.