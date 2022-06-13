Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 42,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 315,153 shares.The stock last traded at $21.42 and had previously closed at $22.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.