Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 78.4% in May

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sika in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.64.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $24.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. Sika has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

