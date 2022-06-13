Simmons First National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,954,260.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 202,709 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

